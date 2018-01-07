Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A blaze broke out in a kitchen but would have been much worse if a smoke detector had not gone off.

Cleckheaton and Dewsbury fire crews wore breathing apparatus to tackle the fire at the house in Balmsfield, Roberttown, on Saturday afternoon.

Watch commander Chris Bell said articles including papers left on top of an oven had ignited, filing the kitchen with smoke.

He said the hob had been left on by accident, adding: “But for the owner having shut the kitchen door and being alerted by the smoke detector it could have been a lot worse. We would highly recommend people get smoke detectors.”

Dewsbury firefighters later attended a call out to two cars on fire at Cross Park, Batley . They arrived at the scene at 1.30 this morning (SUN) to find a VW Touran and Vauxhall Zafira alight. Watch commander Steve Carruthers said it appeared the fires in the engine compartments of both vehicles had been started deliberately.