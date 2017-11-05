Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A motorist avoided serious injury after their car left Huddersfield ring road and bounced off a tree.

The nasty smash occurred in the early hours of Sunday at Castlegate, close to the slip road on to the ring road.

Pictures uploaded to Twitter by a Huddersfield based police officer appear to show the Vauxhall Astra car has skidded off the road prior to the junction with St John’s Road.

The vehicle has taken out a road sign, hit a large tree on its left hand side and bounced back onto the road.

The images show the impact to the passenger door has bent the whole the vehicle.

But despite the car being a write off the officer said the driver involved, who has not been identified, was not seriously hurt.

It is not known if any other vehicles or people were involved.