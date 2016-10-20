Login Register
Lucky kids! Have a look around new Luck Lane Primary School

Luck Lane youngsters show Kirklees councillors round their brand new building

Luck Lane Primary School
Councillors joined children and teachers to officially launch a brand new school in Huddersfield.

The £7.9m Luck Lane primary school has been built as part of Royds Hall Community School in Paddock.

While youngsters have been learning in the shiny new building since the start of term it was only officially opened earlier this month.

Primary children were delighted to mark its official opening by proudly showing guests around, including several Kirklees councillors and school governors.

The creation of Luck Lane school means Royds Hall is now an all-through school for four to 16-year-olds, however there are separate dedicated areas for primary and secondary school children.

The community school’s executive head teacher Melanie Williams said the new facility was “a wonderful opportunity to work with the whole community to deliver a high standard of education.”

Clr Masood Ahmed, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet member for community cohesion and schools, said: “We were privileged to be given a tour of the new facility, which is light and bright and architecturally appealing.

“Staff are thrilled with their new school and they told me what this investment means for the local community.

“Most important of all, I spoke to children who have just started their education and I felt incredibly proud knowing we have provided them with a superb foundation for their learning, growth and development.

“At £7.9million the school is a huge investment for the council.

“It highlights our commitment to supporting children, young people and their families.”

Previous Articles

Pupils dress as pirates for Luck Lane school opening

Students from Royds Hall School cut the ribbon to officially open the new primary school at Luck Lane, Paddock

