A man named just as Mr F has scooped £1m on the Euromillions lottery.

The man - who is from West Yorkshire - did not even touch a ticket after playing online and entering the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. F for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire!

"With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

He won his million just days before the Euromillions jackpot peaked at £168m on Friday.

Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.