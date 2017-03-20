Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager threatened to blow up his heavily pregnant girlfriend’s house after he was arrested following a row with her.

Luke Hirst made repeated threats while he was being held in police custody, Kirklees magistrates heard.

The 19-year-old also threatened to smash a police officer’s face in during his journey to the police station.

Magistrates heard that the Newsome teenager had struggled following the death of his brother last October.

His younger sibling died after falling from a tree and he felt responsible for this, the Huddersfield court was told.

Hirst, of Taylors Buildings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and sending a malicious communication.

Magistrates were told that Hirst and his girlfriend Samantha Mitchell, who is 37 weeks pregnant, rowed on Friday (March 17).

Miss Mitchell threw Hirst’s heart spray at him and he was arrested following the incident at their home, magistrates heard.

During a phone conversation with Miss Mitchell’s mother Hirst made threats to blow up her home, prosecutor Shamaila Qureshi said.

She told magistrates: “While he was being transported to custody he made threats to smash the police officer’s face in.

“In the holding area he made a further threat that when he got out of there he would blow up her house.

“He continued to make these threats to blow it up.”

Mrs Qureshi told magistrates that Miss Mitchell is vulnerable due to the imminent birth of her child, of whom Hirst is not the father.

Magistrates heard that Hirst had a previous conviction for perverting the course of public justice when he offered a robbery victim cash to withdraw their complaint.

Paul Normandale, mitigating, said that his client was under extreme pressure and provocation at the time of the offences.

He told magistrates: “He lost his temper and admits acting in a menacing way on the telephone towards his mother-in-law for which he apologises.”

Mr Normandale added that his client became upset with police because he was not initially provided with his medication for his serious heart condition while being held in police cells.

He explained that Hirst, who appeared in court in custody, has struggled since the death of his younger brother last October.

Mr Normandale said: “He was killed when he fell from a tree and Luke feels responsible because he was looking after him at the time.

“He’s made a genuine effort to put behind him his previous offending behaviour.”

Magistrates adjourned Hirst’s case until May 25 when he faces trial on another matter.

He will be sentenced after that.