The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two females and a man have been seriously injured after a car collision at a bus stop in Moldgreen.

Wakefield Road was shut in both directions this morning following the serious collision involving a BMW and two female pedestrians at the bus shelter on Broad Lane.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the call at 8.30am.

Click here to follow live updates on this developing story.

West Ham United winger Marko Arnautovic is set for a return to the first team this weekend as the Hammers visit Huddersfield Town.

The Austria international has been sidelined for the Irons' last two fixtures due to a tight hamstring, but football.london understands he has been given the all clear to return against the Terriers on Saturday.

Click here for the full story.

One of Huddersfield’s biggest firms is planning a new base.

FMG Support Ltd, which has more than 400 staff, has revealed it wants to move in with health chiefs in Bradley.

The firm, currently based at St Andrew’s Road and in Huddersfield town centre , specialises in recovering vehicles involved in road traffic incidents.

Here's the full story.

Mystery surrounds the departure of a head teacher after just two years in the job.

Craig Jansen has stepped down as executive head at Holmfirth High School amid claims of financial pressures.

Parents, however, were sceptical at the school’s explanation and speculate that there may be more to it than that.

Here's more on this story.

Local cases of flu are on the rise - putting Huddersfield right in the red zone.

According to flusurvey.org.uk, the town now has a very high number of people diagnosed with the illness, as various strains circulate.

But it's not too late to get your flu jab, local health chiefs have said - read more here.