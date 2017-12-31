Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver escaped unhurt after their £120,000 supercar crashed on the M62 last night. (Saturday)

Motorway cops attended after the luxury Audi R8 coupe crashed near Junction 26 of the M62 .

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to the car, with the front wheel knocked out of place and the undercarriage mangled.

A traffic cop who goes by the Twitter handle Motorway Martin tweeted:

“Fortunately the driver of this vehicle escaped injury, thanks in part to the way modern cars are designed and built these days.

“There is still a large amount of standing water on the #M62 and #M606 please #SlowDown and #keepyourdistance.”

The impressive sports vehicle can do 0-60mph in just over three seconds and has a 5.2l V10 engine.