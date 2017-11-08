Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This proposed ‘eco’ house has been designed to resemble a stone QUARRY.

Plans have been submitted for the five-bedroom house at a disused sandstone quarry off Hall Ing Road at Brockholes.

Holmfirth-based architectural designer Ashley Bamford has now been shortlisted for a ‘design concept’ award in the Northern Design Awards.

Part of house will be underground, with the visible structures designed to resemble blocks of stone in a quarry.

“The design concept for the application is to create a part earth sheltered, part projecting, tiered, quarry-like structure that is true to the site but also to create a luxury, one-off eco dwelling,” according to a design statement submitted to Kirklees Council.

It adds: “This is achieved by creating a tiered structure with external spaces that replicate the varying levels seen in working quarries.”

Plans for a swimming pool, gym room, cinema room and a garage are also included in the scheme.

The quarry, which currently has planning approval for use as a landfill site, lies within Green Belt land. It is believed that the site has been unchanged and unused for around 70 years.

The main area of the two-storey house will be covered with grassed earth “to ensure the site looks as natural and unchanged as possible.”

To ensure the house is as low energy as possible, the development is expected to include ‘solar glazing’ to provide electricity, ground source heat pumps and rainwater harvesting for use in toilets.

Mr Bamford’s design statement concludes: “The design of the dwelling is as sympathetic to the current site as possible, taking inspiration from nature and the history of the site.

“The use of local natural materials will further enhance the quarry-like appearance and give the development a natural appearance.

“Access to and around the dwelling will be achieved to ensure the development can be used by all.”

Holme Valley Parish Council has supported the application which has been submitted by Delta Union Ltd.

Kirklees Council has yet to make a decision on the plans.

The winners of the Northern Design Awards 2017 will be announced at a ceremony at the Principal Hotel, Manchester, on November 25.

The Hall Ing Road ‘eco’ house is on a shortlist of five.