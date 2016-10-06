A Dewsbury care home has been placed in special measures after being rated inadequate.

Care Quality Commission inspectors have told management at Lyndhurst Residential Home that they must make improvements to protect the safety and welfare of people living there – especially as they found a fire exit leading to a padlocked gate

The CQC carried out its most recent inspection on July 27 and 28 and found that the care being provided by Dr A Subramanian and Mrs S Kardarshi was failing to be safe, effective, caring, responsive or well led. The home has been rated inadequate overall and placed in special measures.

During the inspection inspectors found the registered provider had breached regulations in relation to safe care and treatment, staffing, good governance, person centred care and dignity and respect.

Some of the findings from the latest inspection included the fact that medicines were not being managed safely. There were no risk assessments or care plans in place, nor were there any guidance documents for staff to follow when administering ‘as and when required’ medicines such as diazepam or paracetamol.

Inspectors noted concerns in relation to fire safety which were passed on to the fire service. This included fire doors not closing properly, no evacuation aids to support people to who lived on the first floor and a fire exit leading to a gate which was locked with a padlock.

Lyndhurst Residential Home for the elderly, Oxford Road, Dewsbury

Managers at the home agreed with CQC inspectors that there were not enough members of staff. Some people needed two to one care and this meant while staff were supporting them there was no-one available to support other people unless the assistant manager or manager were on the floor.

Debbie Westhead, Deputy Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care in the North, said: “The care provided at Lyndhurst Residential Home was of a very poor standard. To be rated inadequate in four categories and requires improvement in the fifth, represents very poor care and is simply not good enough.

“The provider has a number of issues it must address. I’m concerned that the home is understaffed, the management admitting as much. They also need to act swiftly to make the premises safe and in a better state of repair.

“People are entitled to services that deliver consistently good care and with an overall rating of Inadequate will be placed into special measures by CQC. This regime is designed to make sure there is a timely and coordinated response to inadequate care and we will use it alongside our enforcement policy.

“We have been working with Kirklees Council and to ensure that people living at the home are not at undue risk. We will continue to monitor this care home. CQC will consider the appropriate regulatory response to resolve the problems found.”