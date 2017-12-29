Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M1 was closed early today after a man was hit by a truck on the slip road.

Police and emergency services were called to junction 46 southbound near to Garforth at around 5am. A man, said by police to be a ‘pedestrian’, has suffered serious injuries.

Leeds-bound traffic has been disrupted between junction 48 A1(M) Hook Moor and junction 46 for the A6120 Selby Road/A63 Selby Road. Traffic was said to be coping well, however.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Road closures are in place whilst emergency services are on the scene and all southbound traffic is being diverted by the A1.

“Road users may wish to seek alternative routes and are thanked for their patience.”

The advice is for drivers to follow the hollow diamonds via the A1(M) and exit at J42 to join the A63 until they can re-join the M1 at J46.