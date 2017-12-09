Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 was closed after a lorry crashed into a central reservation barrier damaging it.

A section of the eastbound carriageway was closed at junction 26 (Chain Bar) where the motorway meets the M606 following the accident at around 11am today.

The carriageway remained closed for two hours while the lorry was recovered and crews carried out emergency repairs to the barrier.

Lane four of the opposite carriageway was also closed while repairs were carried out.

Highways England tweeted this morning: "#M62 is now CLOSED at J26 #Bradford #M606 to allow the lorry to be removed from the barrier and recovered.

"Barrier repairs to take place once vehicle recovered, traffic to use exit and entry slip roads to pass scene. In addition lane 4 is closed on the westbound carriageway."

The incident continued to cause delays back to junction 24 (Ainley Top) after two out of three lanes were reopened.

Highways England later tweeted: "On the #M62 eastbound at J26 #Bradford #M606 the emergency repairs to the central reservation barrier have been completed and our crews are peparing to remove the lane 3 closure. There are no delays currently in the area. Will let you know when all lanes are open."