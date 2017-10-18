Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 was closed in both directions to allow an air ambulance to land.

Police said the air ambulance had been brought in to deal with a "medical episode" on the motorway near to Rochdale.

Vehicles travelling in both directions were held up between Milnrow and Rochdale while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Motorway police said both carriageways had been closed to assist 'Helimed' - an air ambulance.

A man had crashed his car into the central reservation and suffered a medical episode.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "We were called at 4.10pm to junction 20 of the M62 to reports that a vehicle had crashed into the central reservation.

"An air ambulance was called and the motorway was closed at about 4.35pm. The patient was taken to hospital via air ambulance in a serious condition."

It is understood the incident occurred on the westbound carriageway and the air ambulance landed on the eastbound carriageway.

At 4.37pm today North West Motorway Police tweeted: "Patrols dealing with a medical episode J20 M62...both carriageways being closed to assist Helimed...hopefully get you moving soon."

Highways England tweeted at 5.13pm that all lanes had been reopened.