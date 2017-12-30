The video will start in 8 Cancel

A quick thinking motorway cop stopped potential tragedy on the M62.

Pc Martin Willis – nickname ‘Motorway Martin’ – was parked on a slip road at junction 22 above Huddersfield when he spotted lights coming towards him.

Thankfully his engine was running and he was able to quickly pull out and stop the confused motorist driving the wrong way onto the motorway.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Luckily for this motorist, that went the wrong way up this slip road, I was in the right place at the right time!

“In the driver’s defence, the visibility was very poor!

“The visibility was shocking and I think the driver became disorientated and failed to see the no entry signs.”

It was a busy shift for Pc Willis as earlier in the day he attended a nasty smash close to J25 at Brighouse .

The incident saw an orange Jeep collided with a Volvo HGV.

Pc Willis said it appeared the Jeep had been in the blind spot of the lorry

He said: “Fortunately no serious injuries for the drivers of these 2 vehicles.

“However, very terrifying for the driver of this car.

“Beware the perils of vehicle’s blind spots! LGV drivers have no view of you, if your vehicle is near their passenger side and slightly forward of their cab!”

It’s not the first time Pc Willis’s super skills have got a motorist out of a tight spot - he was the hero cop who prevented a van from falling over a bridge with his bare hands!

He was the first on the scene of a crash on the A1(M) last month which left a driver in his van perilously hanging over the bridge onto the motorway below.

He clung on for 15 minutes until firefighters arrived. (http://www.examiner.co.uk/news/west-yorkshire-news/motorway-cop-stops-lorry-falling-13984333)