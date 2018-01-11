There is heavy motorway traffic and one lane is closed after an accident between J27 at Birstall and J26 at Chain Bar.
Lane one of four is closed.
Traffic is also heavy at Ripponden at J22 eastbound after one lane was closed to recover vehicles involved in an accident at about 4.15pm. All lanes have reopened.
Meanwhile a large piece of tarpaulin is in the outside lane of the westbound carriageway before J32. Police are aware and have warned drivers to be vigilant.
Key Events
Traffic still heavy westbound
Lane one of four is reportedly still closed between J27 (Gildersome) and J26 (Chain Bar) following the earlier accident.
Traffic easing on M62 eastbound
Things should be getting better for you now if you’re stuck on the M62 eastbound.
The earlier accident has been cleared and all lanes opened.
Accident on the other side
Picture of the scene
Meanwhile on the other side
Traffic building
Queueing traffic due to accident, now on the hard shoulder on M62 Eastbound after J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
All lanes have been re-opened.