There is heavy motorway traffic and one lane is closed after an accident between J27 at Birstall and J26 at Chain Bar.

Lane one of four is closed.

Traffic is also heavy at Ripponden at J22 eastbound after one lane was closed to recover vehicles involved in an accident at about 4.15pm. All lanes have reopened.

Meanwhile a large piece of tarpaulin is in the outside lane of the westbound carriageway before J32. Police are aware and have warned drivers to be vigilant.

Stay with us for updates.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on our Facebook page here .