A man arrested from the hard shoulder of the M62 following a crash refused to comply with breath tests, a court heard.

Thomas Dunn, 54, received a suspended jail term for his “deliberate refusal” to co-operate with police.

Police were called to the scene of Dunn’s smashed car on November 6, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

He was still in the car following the collision but was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after the officers smelled alcohol on his breath.

Dunn was taken to Halifax Police Station where he refused to comply with the breath test procedure.

He initially denied the offence, claiming that he could not recall being given the required statutory warning by police.

Dunn then changed his plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath to guilty on the day of his trial.

This was after CCTV footage from the police station proved that this procedure was, in fact, carried out correctly.

District Judge James Hatton sentenced Dunn, of George Street in Manchester, to 12 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He was banned from driving for 36 months and has to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.