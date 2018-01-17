Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Highways England have warned transpennine routes near Huddersfield are at high risk of heavy snow tonight.

The authority says an amber warning for snow will be in place in the north east and north west between 8pm and 7am tomorrow.

And it says drivers travelling on high parts of the M62 and the A628 at Woodhead Pass are advised to proceed with caution as more snow is due to hit the area tonight.

Parts of the M62 are expected to see up to 10cm of snow.

The Met Office has said that most low areas will only see sleet.

The amber warning will remain in place from 8pm this evening (Wed) until 7am tomorrow.

Kim Taylor, Highways England’s duty operations manager, said: “We will be monitoring all of our routes in particularly the A628 which may have to close for safety reasons later this evening due to the severe weather that is forecast.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

Kirklees Council gritted roads at 6pm and will do another round at 5am.

Calderdale Council said their whole fleet of graters will be running throughout the night.