Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic was brought to a standstill after a woman was seriously injured when she fell from a bridge over the M62.

Emergency services were called to the M62 near Brighouse just before 1.30pm yesterday after a call over a concern for the woman’s safety.

The eastbound carriageway was closed for more than two hours between Brighouse and Chain Bar as police dealt with the incident.

Traffic tailbacks were as long as ten miles as thousands of motorists were diverted through Brighouse.

Drivers reported gridlock on the M62, in parts of Huddersfield and in Elland, Brighouse and elsewhere. Congestion affected both side of the motorway.

It had a knock-on effect on bus services and some people cancelled travel plans due to the snarl ups.

Last night a police spokesman said the woman suffered serious injuries and enquiries are currently ongoing.

(Photo: Highways England)

The spokesperson said: “Police were called around 13.24 following a concern for safety near to junction 25 of the M62.

“Initial enquiries are ongoing, but it is believed a woman has fallen from a bridge. She has sustained serious injuries and road closures are in place.”

Congestion was also heavy on the westbound carriageway, as well on the surrounding local roads including the A62 through Gomersal.

The M62 was reopened just before 4pm.