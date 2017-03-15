Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash to upgrade the M62 and trans-Pennine rail links is safe, a Kirklees councillor has been told.

Fears that motorway improvements between Huddersfield and Manchester were about to be shelved were raised by the leader of Rochdale Borough Council last month after an £800m black hole in the government’s road-building programme was revealed.

Rochdale’s Clr Richard Farnell said he feared the planned £283m of M62 improvements from Rochdale past Huddersfield to junction 25 at Brighouse were under threat.

But Kirklees Council highways chief, Clr Peter McBride, said he could now quash the speculation after a recent meeting with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

Clr McBride said he had asked whether rumours of the withdrawal of a funding for the creation of a fourth lane using the hard shoulder of the M62 from Huddersfield to Manchester were true.

He also queried if plans to electrify the Trans-Pennine rail line had been altered.

“He said he had no plans to change either, and stated that the rumours were unfounded,” said Clr McBride.

Highways England has now confirmed the so-called smart motorway scheme is in early development and is scheduled to begin in 2019/20.

A spokesman said: “We are delivering the government’s £15bn investment in England’s motorways and major A roads as described in the government’s road investment strategy.

“There is no suggestion that the M62 J20 to J25 smart motorway scheme between Rochdale and Brighouse is at risk.”

Clr McBride responded: “This is really good news for Huddersfield and Kirklees more widely.

“Our most important road and rail links are going to be improved and in the case of the rail link, transformed.

“Within seven years, Huddersfield will have connections to Leeds in fewer than 15 minutes and to Manchester in 21 minutes.

“ Dewsbury connections to Leeds will be less than 10 minutes and there are already five fast trains an hour and one slower one.”

The rail line is heavily used with 18,000 people going to work in Leeds every day, and 12,000 to Manchester.

Usage has grown by 50% in the last five years and the expectation is that it will continue to grow in the same proportions.

Clr McBride added: “Taken together, these massive changes will be greatly attractive to professional people to live in Huddersfield, and work here or in Leeds or in Manchester.

“That makes us an attractive place for business to invest, in an area with such proximity to the most important industrial and commercial cities in the north, the largest focus of commerce outside London.”