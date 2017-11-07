Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man detained by armed police following a chase along the M62 has appeared in court.

An illegal firearm was recovered after officers carrying guns descended on a taxi in the Rochdale area on Sunday afternoon.

Mohammed Shafquat Shah appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (Nov 7) charged over the incident.

He faces allegations of possession of a firearm, possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate and possession of cannabis.

The 29-year-old was detained shortly after 2pm as part of an operation led by West Yorkshire Police.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that police followed him as he left an address in Bradford in a Toyota taxi carrying a yellow JD Sports bag.

The vehicle headed along the motorway until officers brought it to halt on Sir Isaac Newton Way near Milnrow.

It is alleged the bag was found in the taxi and wrapped inside a towel was a self-loading pistol and two rounds of live ammunition together with some cash and two mobile phones.

Shah, of Cloudsdale Avenue in Bradford, is also alleged to have had a bag of cannabis in his possession.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court, where he will appear on December 5.

He was remanded into custody and will make his first appearance there via a prison video link.