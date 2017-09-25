Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 motorway is now reopen after a major incident last night in which a crane set ablaze.

Motorists were stuck for up to two hours after the fire let rip near the westbound carriageway between junctions 21 to 20. Fire fighters were called to the scene following reports of explosions being heard.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The explosions were heard earlier in the evening at around 8.30pm. Four fire engines from Greater Manchester Fire were deployed to the scene and said a mobile crane was well alight on arrival, with the heat causing tyres to explode. The sounds were reportedly heard across parts of Rochdale and Oldham.

(Image: Mohammad Dadu)

Both carriageways were temporarily closed with the westbound side only re-opening at 4am this morning (Monday).

RECAP: M62 closed after crane explodes in fireball

One motorist was branded a "saviour" after he began handing out bottles of water to people trapped in their cars.

Fire fighters brought the blaze under control in the early hours of the morning. The motorway reopened at 4am.

One lane remains closed between junctions 21 and 20 as recovery work is carried out. Traffic remains very slow with delays of about one hour.