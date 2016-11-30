Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M62 road rage driver's truck has been traced - but there's no sign of the man.

He was captured on CCTV driving his truck into a lorry and smashing in the window with a spade.

Yesterday the footage was released by police - and the truck has now been tracked down.

However no arrests have been made and police are still appealing for witnesses, they said.

The road rage began after the two vehicles collided as they travelled onto the M62 motorway from the M60 in Eccles.

In the video clip, two men can be seen getting out of the lorry to swap details with the driver of the pick-up truck.

But the truck driver became abusive and then hit the driver.

He can then be seen purposely reversing his lorry into the pick-up truck.

The man then attempts to get into the cabin of the lorry and after discovering it was locked, smashed the window with a spade.

Officers branded the incident a road rage attack and launched an investigation. GMP confirmed the truck was not stolen.

PC John Cavanagh said on Tuesday: “This attack was unbelievable, and has been clearly captured on CCTV.

“Luckily neither of the men were seriously injured, however they have been left terrified by the incident.“The driver and passenger in the lorry were just trying to get on with their day’s work when they collided with the man in the pick-up truck, accidents happen and they were attempting to deal with the situation in an appropriate manner.

“No one could have anticipated the level of violence they would then fall victim to.

“I am appealing for anyone who may recognise the driver of the pick-up truck to get in touch as soon as possible. It was broad daylight and the man can be clearly seen, someone must know who he is.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 0161 856 6108, 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.