Friends and relatives flocked to the Crosland Moor home of M62 shooting victim Mohammed Yassar Yaqub all day on Tuesday.

Well-wishers have been comforting close family members of 27-year-old father-of-two Mr Yaqub.

But many family members left the family’s home in Rudding Street on Tuesday afternoon when armed police arrived, apparently to search the property.

At least five police vehicles arrived in the surrounding streets, including a dog van, and officers with guns were positioned at the front and back of the house before leaving about 30 minutes later.

Earlier, flowers were taken to the house as a number of relatives arrived, some embracing as they went inside.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

At the scene on the slip road of the M62 at Ainley Top, a silver Audi with bullet holes in its windscreen was surrounded by other vehicles at the bottom of the off-slip of the westbound carriageway.

That part of the motorway remained closed during daylight hours.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to Mr Yaqub on Facebook.

Ilyas Najib wrote: “Regardless of the circumstances and who did what, two children woke up today without a father, that reason alone is heartbreaking. My thoughts go out to the young children.”

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Saima Khan posted: “So sad, my heart goes out to his parents.”

Sarah Heckles also posted: “Thinking of his family and friends RIP.”

Taf Khan added: “All death is sad no matter what the circumstances.”

Jade North Dunn posted: “Either way you look at this it’s awful news regardless if know him or not.”

Bashira Saleem posted: “No matter how or what happened two young children have lost a father. Thoughts to the family x x x”