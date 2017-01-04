Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners who fight for “racial justice, human rights and equality” have called for a thorough and open investigation into the shooting death on the M62.

A police officer shot Mohammed Yassar Yaqub on the motorway slip road at Ainley Top on Monday night during what was described as a “pre-planned” operation.

In a statement Just Yorkshire said there was a “great deal of disquiet” in the community about Mr Yaqub’s death and called on the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) to be open about what happened.

Just chairman Nadeem Murtuja called for the IPCC to thoroughly investigate West Yorkshire Police’s use of “proportionate force and its control procedures.”

He added: “There is a great deal of disquiet in the community about the death of Mr Yaqub and it is crucial that both his family and the Huddersfield community are kept informed about the conduct of the investigation and the events that led to the fatal shooting.”

In a statement West Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “I was made aware of the firearms incident resulting from a pre-planned police operation near the M62 at Huddersfield.

“The operation related to information received about a criminal possession of a firearm and I have been fully updated by the Chief Constable. The incident is not terrorism related.

“The IPCC have now launched an investigation following a mandatory referral to them from West Yorkshire Police and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage until more details are known.”

IPCC investigators are continuing to seek any relevant CCTV footage, and initial accounts from police officers involved have been obtained.



IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: “My thoughts are with Mr Yaqub’s family and all those affected at this difficult time. Though in its early stages, this investigation is making good progress but will be complex. We will be working hard to establish exactly what happened and would ask for patience while our investigation continues.”