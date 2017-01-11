Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Readers turned to Facebook to express anger over a protest into the death of M62 shooting victim Mohammed Yassar Yaqub.

Protesters, some wearing masks, blocked traffic and confronted motorists as they marched into Huddersfield town centre on Monday night.

Hundreds of people commented on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in People protesting over Yassar Yaqub shooting Share this video Watch Next

Alex Blow said: “If peaceful, why the need for balaclavas or face masks?”

Liam Langford commented: “What a joke. They should have been arrested for putting people at risk and wasting police time.”

Helen Kingston said: “This is not a vigil, nor is it a peaceful protest. If you are so passionate about your friend, show your face.”

She added: “I have been involved in lots of marches and not once have we disrupted traffic in such a way, or been so intimidating, or felt the need to hide our identities.”

Emma Carter said: “It was disgusting! It wasn’t peaceful. Myself and my daughter were stuck in the middle of this. Screaming and shouting through car windows, blocking roads, being aggressive and all hidden behind masks.”

Andrew Harrison said: “Why was this tolerated by the police? Anyone else doing this would have been banged up for causing a nuisance or endangering the public. This is getting stupid. No, it is stupid.”

Amanda Brooks said: “This is disgraceful behaviour! Me and my eight year old came out of the leisure centre straight into this. He is now petrified and having nightmares because of this.”