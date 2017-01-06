The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were emotional scenes outside a mosque where hundreds of people attended the funeral of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, shot by police on the M62.

Mr Yaqub’s distraught mother Safia had to be supported by family as she left the funeral at the Jamia Masjid Bilal mosque in Yews Hill Road, Lockwood, on Friday morning.

The pain of losing his only son was also etched on the face of his father Mohammed, a well-known Crosland Moor businessman.

Tearful mourners pay tribute to Mohammed Yassar Yaqub as a 'good role model'

Other friends and relatives hugged and comforted each other as they emerged after prayers inside the mosque.

The atmosphere was quiet, subdued and respectful as mourners arrived but afterwards emotions proved too much.

After prayers in the mosque at least 300 mourners attended a burial at Hey Lane Cemetery near Castle Hill.