Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over £300 has been raised in just a few days by an online campaign for the family of a man shot dead by police on the M62.

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, a 28-year-old father-of-two from Crosland Moor, was killed by West Yorkshire Police officers on a motorway slip-road at Ainley Top last week.

His death sparked protests from friends in both Bradford and Huddersfield who say he was “unlawfully killed.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in People protesting over Yassar Yaqub shooting Share this video Watch Next

So far the online appeal, named ‘Justice 4 Yasser’, has raised £310 thanks to donations from 10 people including one person who gave £100.

On Friday an inquest opened into his death in Bradford. The court heard he died from gunshot wounds. A firearm was found in the front passenger footwell of the Audi he was travelling in.

Colne Valley Tory MP Jason McCartney , whose constituency includes Crosland Moor , stressed the need for people to allow the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) time to carry out its investigation.

And he welcomed news that the IPCC Commissioner for the Yorkshire area, Derrick Campbell , is to visit the area and meet local politicians and community leaders.

Mr McCartney said: “There will be plenty of opportunities for people to ask questions of the commissioner himself.”