An investigation into the death of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub is likely to take several months. Here the Examiner takes an in-depth look at the independent investigation process by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Mr Yaqub, a 28-year-old father-of-two, was shot dead by West Yorkshire Police on the slip road at Ainley Top.

What is the IPCC and what does it do?

The IPCC was established in 2002 following widespread calls for an independent body to probe police conduct complaints.

Mandatory referrals for investigations are made to the IPCC in certain circumstances including allegations that the conduct complained of led to someone dying or being seriously injured.

Who carries out IPCC investigations?

The IPCC has its own investigators who carry out independent investigations.

It employs many former police officers and police staff, and values the skills and experience that they bring.

Consequently, as well as those casework managers and investigators that have previously worked for the police, there are large numbers who previously worked in a wide variety of roles in non-police organisations. In addition, during 2015/16 the IPCC recruited 44 trainee investigators from non-police backgrounds. IPCC commissioners oversee all investigations. In the most serious cases, the commissioner is directly responsible for key decisions during the investigation. In other cases, the commissioner may delegate these decisions to appropriate roles within the organisation.

What does an IPCC independent investigation involve?

The investigators will obtain evidence to establish all the circumstances. This may involve taking witness statements, interviewing police officers or members of police staff, analysing CCTV footage and obtaining other documents and records. Regular updates are provided to families and the commissioner may engage with the wider community.

An investigation may also include forensic analysis; the use of experts to provide independent evidence; liaison with the Coroner, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Who is the Commissioner who will be overall in charge of this case? What qualifications do they have?

Derrick Campbell is Commissioner for several areas including West Yorkshire.

Like all operational commissioners, Mr Campbell is responsible for providing independent oversight of and taking ultimate responsibility for IPCC investigations, casework and the promotion of public confidence in the complaints system.

Mr Campbell was previously chief executive of the Rights and Equality Council. He has a long history of working with communities in the UK, and founded and chaired a number of IAG’s including Birmingham Reducing Gang Violence 3.

He has an MBA and a PhD in philosophy & history.

How long is the IPCC investigation likely to take?

The investigation into police conduct in relation to Mr Yaqub could take several months.

In the case of Alistair Bell, who was shot dead by police in Kirkheaton in December 2010, the family had to wait until March 2014 for the IPCC findings.

The investigation into the death of Mark Duggan, who was shot dead in Tottenham in August 2011, took more than three years.

How is the IPCC funded?

The IPCC is funded by the Home Office.

What happens once the investigation is over?

At the end of the investigation, the IPCC writes a report. It sets out the findings and conclusions. In its conclusions, they outline whether there’s a case to answer for misconduct or poor performance.

If they think a police officer or member of police staff may have committed a criminal offence, a report will be passed to the CPS. The CPS is then responsible for deciding whether the person should be prosecuted. It will consider whether particular action could be taken to help prevent a similar matter happening again and will say if we think lessons could be learned by the police.

Where an inquest will be held a report goes to the coroner.

The report is also sent to the police force and given to the family.