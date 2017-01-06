Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four unmarked police cars forced two cars to stop on the M62 slip road before an officer shot and killed Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, an inquest heard.

In a brief hearing at Bradford was told on Friday how officers made what is known as a “hard stop” on an Audi and a Volkswagen Scirocco at Ainley Top .

Mr Yaqub was shot through the windscreen of the Audi by an officer “in the execution of his duty”, Bradford Coroner’s Court was told.

A firearm was found in the front passenger footwell of the vehicle.

Coroner’s officer Chris Dalby said the 28-year-old single man from Crosland Moor worked as an office clerk.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating the death and said none of the officers involved were using body-worn video cameras during what police described as a “pre-planned” operation.

The inquest heard the “hard stop” of the Audi and the Volkswagen Scirocco happened at 6.10pm on Monday on a slip road near Ainley Top roundabout.

Mr Dalby said four unmarked police cars were involved in the incident with one – a Mercedes – cutting across the front of the Audi.

He said: “During the incident an officer discharged a firearm in the execution of his duty with the shots going through the windscreen of the Audi.”

Mr Dalby said Mr Yaqub was pronounced dead at 6.47pm and was identified by his fingerprints.

A post mortem examination revealed he died from gunshot wounds to the chest. The inquest will resume next year.