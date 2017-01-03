M62 shooting: The story so far

A top-level investigation has been launched after a dad-of-two was shot dead by armed police on the M62.

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 27, of Crosland Moor, died after what police said was a pre-planned operation on the motorway slip road at Ainley Top.

It is understood police were acting on a tip-off about a “criminal possession of a firearm.”

In what was first thought to be a major crash on the slip road several vehicles including an Audi, a Mercedes and a BMW appeared to be in collision.

However, dramatic pictures later showed bullet holes through the windscreen of the Audi.

West Yorkshire Police have released few details about what happened and have referred the incident to the Independent Police Complaints Commission, which is investigating.

Police confirmed the shooting was not terrorism related and it seems there were two incidents a few miles apart before Mr Yaqub was shot.

Five people were arrested – two from a car at Chain Bar near Cleckheaton and then three at Ainley Top where Mr Yaqub died at around 6pm on Monday when police apparently stopped a vehicle on the slip road leading to Ainley Top roundabout.

It is believed that at least one man arrested by police at Ainley Top is thought to have been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Pictures of armed police in the accident and emergency unit emerged on social media.

The person who took the pictures said: “Following the shooting six armed police and two uniformed officers have a man in custody at HRI’s A&E.”

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Around 6pm on Monday during a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

“An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and West Yorkshire Police are fully co-operating with their investigation.

“We can confirm that there were five arrests in total during the operation, three from the incident at Ainley Top and a further two from a related stop of another vehicle in the Chain Bar area at about the same time.

“West Yorkshire Police can confirm the operation related to information received about criminal possession of a firearm, as a result of which vehicles were stopped at two separate locations.”

The Examiner understands armed police were searching a number of addresses in the Huddersfield area as part of a wider investigation.