Police have just confirmed that the shooting on the M62 is not terrorism related.

And it seems there were two incidents a few miles apart before a man was shot dead by armed police at Ainley Top .

Police have now confirmed that five people have been arrested – two from a car at Chain Bar near Cleckheaton and then three at Ainley Top where the man died at around 6pm last night when police stopped a vehicle on the slip road leading to Ainley Top roundabout.

It is believed that at least one man arrested by police at Ainley Top is thought to have been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

These pictures of armed police in the accident and emergency unit were taken by someone who was in casualty last night.

The person, who did not want to be named, said: “Following the shooting six armed police and two uniform have a man in custody at HRI’s A&E.

In a statement just released the police say: “We can confirm that there were five arrests in total during the operation, three from the incident at Ainley Top and a further two from a related stop of another vehicle in the Chain Bar area of Bradford at about the same time.

“Traffic is able to access the M62 eastbound at Junction 24. However, all other slip roads remain closed and are expected to be for some time.

“There are no further details at present. The incident remains with the Independent Police Complaints Commission for investigation.”

A driver on the M602 has revealed how he saw what he believes was the run-up to the shooting unfold on the M606 near Bradford.

The man said: “I was on A650 south out of Bradford centre, took the slip road to get onto A6177 via the roundabout but ended up slamming my brakes on. I had gone through the lights on amber and a Mercedes, I think, had gone through the red from the A650 north and was stationary.

“They moved on and then a following 4x4 forced its way through in front of me.

“After exiting onto the A6177 I pulled into the left hand lane and a Jaguar went past so I just thought a load of rich idiots in convoy. I got to the junction for ASDA and it turned red but then there was a kerfuffle and the last vehicle to go through, definitely on red, was a white van.

“Before I got to the M606 junction quite a lot of police cars went past with no lights flashing or sirens, which made me think.”