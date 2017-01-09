Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends will gather tonight near to the scene where Mohammed Yassar Yaqub was shot dead exactly a week ago.

The vigil will start at 5pm near the M62 sliproad at Ainley Top and go will on until 6.10pm - the time when he was shot and killed by a police officer following a ‘hard stop’ on Monday, January 2.

Details of tonight’s ‘Gathering for Yassar’ have been posted on a Facebook group page, Justice 4 Mohammed Yassar Yaqub , which is being followed more than 7,000 people.

More than 70 people have indicated on the page that they will be attending the vigil, which follows a similar gathering at the scene last week.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said they were aware of the vigil and will be monitoring it in regards to use of the slip road.

“Everyone is welcome to show their love and support for Yassar and his family,” according to a post on the group’s page.

“The gathering will start from 5pm. At 6.10pm it will be the one week anniversary since his life was taken so cruelly! Justice 4 Yassar xxxx.”

Mr Yaqub, 28, from Crosland Moor , was in a white Audi which was stopped by police just off the M62. He died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Friends and family have described Mr Yaqub as a “kind-hearted young man” while others said he was a “formidable gangster” .

In 2010 he was cleared of attempted murder and a firearms offence after it was alleged he opened fire on two men in a car in Huddersfield.

The shooting is being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.