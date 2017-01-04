The video will start in 8 Cancel

Family and friends of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, who was shot and killed during a police incident at Ainley Top, will release lanterns and lay flowers in his memory at the spot where it happened.

A close family friend, who did not wish to be named, said they would assemble at 7pm tonight by the slip road at J24 of the M62 to remember the 27-year-old father of two from Crosland Moor, who died in the incident which took place at 6pm on Monday.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the shooting, near J24 of the M62.

A card left with one bouquet reads: “To my mate Yas. Will always be loved and never forgotten. Love I.S.”

Meanwhile protesters took to the streets of Bradford last night following the death of Mr Yaqub - and further protests are rumoured to be taking place tonight.