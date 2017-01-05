Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man will appear in court tomorrow charged with firearms offences in relation to the police operation at Ainley Top which resulted in the death of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub.

Moshin Amin, 30, from Broomer Street, Dewsbury, was charged with firearms related offences related to a loaded semi-automatic handgun capable of firing 9mm ammunition.

He will appear before Leeds magistrates tomorrow morning charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a sound moderator and possession of ammunition.

He has been detained in police custody to appear before the court tomorrow.

Two other men aged 37 and 26 who were also arrested on Monday evening have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.