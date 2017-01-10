Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The father of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub shot by police on the M62 has condemned reports of violence at protests over his son’s death.

At least 70 protesters – some of them wearing masks and carrying banners – sparked angry scenes in Huddersfield town centre on Monday night.

A peaceful vigil at the spot where he died quickly turned into a march through rush-hour and a demonstration outside Huddersfield Police Station.

Traffic was snarled up in Huddersfield town centre and there were reports of passing motorists being confronted on the A629 Halifax Road.

The vigil was held on the slip road of the M62 at Ainley Top before the protesters headed off down Halifax Road followed by several cars.

There were reports of confrontations with protesters jumping on car bonnets and a man having his car keys snatched out of his ignition when he tried to remonstrate with protesters.

One motorist caught up in the chaos said: “It was terrifying. There were about 30 young lads wearing balaclavas and if they were not doing anything wrong, why do that?

“They started jumping up and down on car bonnets and there were young children inside these cars. One guy wound his window down and told them to get off his car and they started shouting abuse at him.

“Then one of them reached into his car and snatched the keys out of the ignition, turning the engine off, and ran away with them,” she said.

“They gathered around him and he got back into his car eventually but he had no means of driving away.”

There was also violence at a protest in Leeds Road, Bradford, last week when protesters were filmed surrounding a police car and one yob repeatedly kicked the wing mirror until it broke.

Mr Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor, was shot in the chest by police after armed officers in unmarked cars carried out a “pre-planned” operation on the slip road.

An Audi was forced to stop and Mr Yaqub, believed to be a front-seat passenger, was shot. An investigation has been launched by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Mr Yaqub’s father Mohammed joined protesters outside Huddersfield Police Station on Monday night and spoke to a senior officer.

Speaking to the Examiner he condemned the violence and said: “I did not want any violence whatsoever, not in my son’s memory.

“I am not a violent person and never will be. Any protests should be peaceful. There is nothing to be gained by violence. Sometimes things get out of hand.”

A women caught up in the disruption in Halifax Road said the police had to deal with the “lawbreakers”.

She added: “All these protests are alienating the people of Huddersfield. We don’t want this.

“I kept quiet and sat in my car because I was scared but I won’t be scared next time. The police have to deal with this.”

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said he was “deeply disappointed” at reports of violence and said: “We are a country with the rule of law and the law will be upheld.

“If there are people covering their faces to take part in violence the police should be investigating.”

As many as 50 police officers were called into the town centre. A protester wearing a sinister white face mask held a banner which read: “No sirens, no body cameras, no CCTV #justiceforyassar. Other banners said: “Black lives matter” and “Unlawful killing.”

Many wore black hoodies with the slogan: “No justice, no humanity, no peace.”

Protesters also draped a protest banner over the back of a police van with a huge picture of Mr Yaqub.

Mr Sheerman said the stopping of the Audi on the M62 was a “clear question of the police taking action to protect the citizens of Huddersfield.”

He added: “That has led to a death but there will be an independent report into what happened and everyone should stay calm and let British justice take its course.

“We have a great system of justice. I have faith in the police and faith in the criminal justice system and I wish a small minority trying to make trouble will desist.”

West Yorkshire Police was asked to comment about reports of violence and the protest outside the police station.

The force issued a brief statement which says: “West Yorkshire Police were aware of a demonstration on the M62 slip road with the A629.

“Officers attended to facilitate a peaceful demonstration and it passed off without incident except for some disruption to traffic.”