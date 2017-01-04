The video will start in 8 Cancel

Campaigners may organise more protests over the shooting of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, it has been claimed.

Around 100 people launched what police described as a “spontaneous protest” in Leeds Road, Bradford, last night.

Protesters with banners and placards blocked a main road into the city chanting about police action in shooting dead Mr Yaqub.

There were reports that missiles were thrown and police vehicles kicked and wing mirrors smashed off.

Campaign group Just Yorkshire said feelings were running high in the West Yorkshire community.

Chairman Nadeem Murtuja said: “We suspect there will be more protests and what we don’t want is these protests to escalate into something else.

“A fatality has happened and there’s anger, and confidence in the police is low,” he said. “Hate crime is on the increase and Islamophobia is up and now we have a fatality. All these things have a compound effect.

“People are angry and they have every right to be angry.”

Mr Murtuja said the police needed to speak to the community and ease tensions. “Maybe we need a public meeting,” he said.

Mr Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor, was shot by armed police after his car was stopped on the M62 slip road at Ainley Top at 6pm on Monday. A gun was later recovered from his car.

The police action was described as a “pre-planned operation.”

Mr Murtuja added: “What we cannot lose sight of here is that someone has died.

“And what we shouldn’t be doing right now is looking at people’s background or history.”