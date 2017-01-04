Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An MP has urged people to remain calm following a protest over the shooting of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub which ended in disorder and damage to police vehicles.

Bradford West Labour MP Naz Shah spoke out after a largely peaceful demonstration in Leeds Road, Bradford, on Tuesday night which disrupted traffic and led to some people damaging cars.

Ms Shah described what happened as “disturbances.”

She said: “I recognise that tensions are running high within communities. The local police also understand the heightened tension that the events over the past 24 hours have caused within our communities and the need to provide reassurance.

“I understand that West Yorkshire Police are working fully with the IPCC’s independent investigation into the circumstances of the shooting and there is due process to follow which may mean certain information cannot be provided in the way that communities feel they need.

“The IPCC have a responsibility for overseeing a transparent investigation, however, the responsibility for maintaining strong relationships with our wider communities rests with the police. It is sometimes difficult to do both in ways which reassures the family affected by the actions of the police and the concerns of the wider community.

“I have been assured that West Yorkshire Police continue to be committed in facilitating peaceful protest and will continue talking and listening to communities with real concerns. The vast majority of those who attended Tuesday’s protest were peaceful in their actions.”

The MP added: “We must allow the IPCC investigation to take place which will take its due course, this will require our patience and support.

“My heartfelt thanks to those who were involved in supporting the peaceful protest earlier and helped restore calm, in particular Molana Fazal Dad and local community leaders including elected members.

“Finally, I urge the leadership of our community to work in partnership with the elected members and, most importantly, the agencies concerned to ensure that lessons are learned from this tragic incident.

“I urge our community to remain calm and respect the wishes of the family who have lost their loved one and have appealed for calm and privacy during this very difficult time.”

Police say no arrests have been made but officers have appealed for anyone with video footage to come forward.

In a statement police said: “The majority of those who attended were peaceful in manner, however a small number engaged in disorder which caused damage to a number of vehicles, both police and civilian. There were no injuries.

“We would ask anyone with any footage which may help this investigation to contact the police, so further enquiries can be carried out.

“Local officers will continue to work with partners and to provide reassurance to members of the community.”