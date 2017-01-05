Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Labour MP has called on the authorities to make public the full circumstances surrounding the shooting of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub “as soon as possible.”

Imran Hussain, who represents Bradford East, said that “very serious questions” needed answering in relation to the death of Mr Yaqub’s who was shot by armed police on Monday night.

The MP said he had spoken “at some length” with legal representatives of Mr Yaqub’s family.

In a statement he said: “Following the fatal shooting of Mr Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, there are some very serious questions to be answered, and all of the circumstances leading up to and in the aftermath of the incident need to be known to the public as soon as possible.”

There was a violent demonstration in Leeds Road, Bradford, on Tuesday night where masked protesters blocked the road and attacked a police car.

Mr Hussain said he had spoken to Bradford’s chief superintendent about the shooting and the demonstrations.

“During these conversations I have and will continue to press the police on the need to remain fully aware of the concerns of the community in Bradford and the wider district,” he said.

“I have also pressed the chief superintendent on the urgent need to engage with the community and he has provided me assurances that he will do so and keep me fully informed of the ongoing situation.

“He has further assured me that the right to peaceful protest is upheld by the police in West Yorkshire and that the majority of the protests that took place were peaceful. Nevertheless, I would urge any protestors to exercise these rights with consideration to road users and the general public.”

Mr Hussain it was vital that the investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission was “as transparent as possible.”

He added: “I understand that the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) will fully investigate the incident and it is vital that such a process is as transparent as possible so to give the community the assurances that we need.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to appeal to residents in Bradford and the wider West Yorkshire area, for at this testing time for the community, we all need to be calm and measured in our response.

“During this difficult period for them, my thoughts and prayers are with the family, and I would ask that we all respect their privacy.”