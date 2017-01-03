The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police involved in the fatal shooting of a Crosland Moor man on the M62 had been acting on a tip-off, the force said.

Mohammed Yassar Yaqub died after a gun was drawn by a police officer at junction 24 near Ainley Top on Monday at 6pm.

West Yorkshire Police have now said they were acting on information they received over a criminal possession of a firearm.

In a short update, a police spokesperson said: “ West Yorkshire Police can confirm the operation related to information received about criminal possession of a firearm, as a result of which vehicles were stopped at two separate locations.”

Five men arrested, three at the scene and the other two near Chain Bar, Cleckheaton , remained in custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Yaqub, 27, of Crosland Moor , was named by relatives and a statement is expected from his family later.