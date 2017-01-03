M62 shooting: The story so far

An IPCC investigation has begun into the death of Crosland Moor man Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, who was shot and killed by West Yorkshire Police on Monday night.

The fatal shooting happened on the slip road at junction 24 of the M62, and both slip roads have remained closed today with forensics officers seen at the scene.

The aftermath of the fatal shooting is taking hours to fully investigate, but it seems like the incident unfolded within seconds.

Police have confirmed it was a pre-planned operation.

Here's a timeline of events:

MONDAY

5.50pm

Several vehicles seen on Bradford ring road and, with hindsight are thought to be unmarked police cars.

Eyewitness Zebedee Mason says at least one was stopped on the outside lane of the main road near Asda in Bradford and then they all sped away, some through red lights.

5.58pm

Police stop a vehicle at Chain Bar and arrest two people.

6pm

Man shot dead by police on the M62 slip road at Ainley Top as it meets the short dual carriageway section to Ainley Top roundabout.

The slip road is closed and at first it is thought to be nothing more than a road accident.

11pm

West Yorkshire Police confirm that a man had been shot dead by an officer at junction 24, saying “a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.” They confirm they have referred themselves to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

TUESDAY

8.30am

Police confim they have made five arrests during the operation, three from the Ainley Top incident and a further two when police stopped the other vehicle at Chain Bar. Police also say the incident is not terror-related.

11.50am

Family of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 27, of Crosland Moor, confirms he was the man killed by police.

1.35pm