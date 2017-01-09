The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A protest march during rush-hour caused widespread disruption and led to angry scenes as protesters confronted police officers in the town centre.

Around 50 people staged a vigil in the pouring rain at Ainley Top in protest at the police shooting of father-of-two Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 28, last Monday.

The vigil then developed into a march down the left hand lane of the A629 Halifax Road and into the town centre, causing widespread traffic chaos.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Traffic was forced to stop as protesters, backed up by supporters in several cars, came to a standstill at junctions to chant ‘justice for Yassar’ and beep their car horns.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in M62 shooting: Traffic chaos as protesters march on town Share this video Watch Next

The protesters stopped at the main traffic lights outside Huddersfield Leisure Centre at around 7.30pm, forcing buses, taxis and other traffic to wait.

Some members of the public shouted support while others shouted abuse.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Around 20 uniformed police officers arrived soon afterwards and the protesters moved down the ring road, passing the police station where a young woman, believed to be a relative of Mr Yaqub, confronted police officers.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The woman shouted: “You lot murdered my brother. We are here to find out why you did that.”

Earlier in the evening, Mr Yakub’s brother-in-law, Isaa Akbar, said the turnout for the protest showed the amount of “love and respect” for Mr Yaqub.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Mr Akbar said the protests and campaigning would continue.

Mr Yaqub's death is being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.