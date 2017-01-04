Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners are demanding to know why armed officers involved in the shooting of a Crosland Moor dad-of-two were not wearing body cameras.

West Yorkshire Police is currently rolling out use of body cameras to frontline officers.

But, the force has said, firearms officers may not have the same body-worn video cameras and a “separate solution” is being sought.

Human rights and equality group Just Yorkshire has questioned why armed officers involved in the death of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub did not have cameras.

Mr Yaqub was shot and killed after an officer opened fire on a car stopped on the M62 slip road at Ainley Top on Monday night.

In what police described as a “pre-planned” operation, officers brought the car to a halt.

Officers were said to be acting on a tip-off about illegal possession of a firearm, and a gun was later recovered from Mr Yaqub’s car by investigators.

Just Yorkshire chairman Nadeem Murtuja said: “We are wanting to know if the correct processes and protocols were followed by West Yorkshire Police.

“Specifically we want to know why the officers were not wearing body cameras. Given that the police say it was a pre-planned operation why wouldn’t they wear body cameras?

“This was a planned operation. It was not a risk that the police stumbled upon. There’s a big difference.”

Mr Murtuja called on West Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson to ask serious questions on behalf of the public.

Around 100 protesters blocked one of the main roads into Bradford last night to express their anger over the shooting of Mr Yaqub.

Leeds Road was blocked as protesters with banners stood in the road.

There were reports that violence flared and protesters kicked police cars and smashed wing mirrors.

West Yorkshire Police said there was “minimal disorder” and no arrests were made.

In a statement the force said officers were “deployed to the area to facilitate a peaceful protest.”

Mr Murtuja said there was a great deal of anger in the local community and said there could be more protests.

“We don’t want these protests to escalate into something else,” he said.

In a statement West Yorkshire’s Assistant Chief Constable Andy Battle said: “Uniformed officers in three of the five districts of West Yorkshire are now equipped with body-worn video cameras, as a force-wide roll out of the devices continues.

“Firearms officers do not currently use them, however, we are seeking a separate solution to meet the specific and specialised requirements of their role.”