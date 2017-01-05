Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police shooting victim Mohammed Yassar Yaqub died from gunshot wounds to the chest, a post mortem examination has found.

The cause of death was released by the Independent Police Complaints Commission following a post mortem on Wednesday which was attended by IPCC investigators.

The IPCC also released further details of the circumstances which led up to Mr Yaqub’s death on Monday night.

It also revealed that no relevant CCTV footage of the incident had been found.

In a statement, the IPCC said that Mr Yaqub, 28, of Crosland Moor, was “shot by a West Yorkshire Police firearms officer at around 6pm on Monday evening after two vehicles were stopped on a sliproad off junction 24 of the M62 near Huddersfield during a planned police operation.”

It said IPCC investigators “are continuing to gather information and build a picture of the events that unfolded.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in M62 shooting: The story so far Share this video Watch Next

Investigators have conducted house to house enquiries in the local area and are appealing for any witnesses to contact them either by email: M62incident@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk or telephone on 0800 096 9072.

The IPCC said that the two vehicles stopped by police on the sliproad were a white Volkswagen Scirocco and a white Audi in which Mr Yaqub was travelling.

Police officers involved in the incident were travelling in four unmarked police vehicles.

The statement added: “A non-police issue firearm, found in the Audi, was secured in the presence of IPCC investigators at the scene and is undergoing ballistics and forensic testing.

“Forensic tests are also being carried out on the two vehicles stopped and an unmarked police car. None of the police officers involved were wearing body worn video cameras. So far no relevant CCTV footage of the incident has been found.”

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: “I would like to reassure the local and wider community that this will be a thorough and detailed independent investigation. We will be carefully examining all the circumstances leading up to Mr Yaqub’s death, including the planning of the police operation, and the actions of the officers involved that evening.

“I am, of course, aware there are many unanswered questions but I would urge patience at this time and that people allow our investigation to run its course.

“If anyone witnessed events who has not yet come forward we would be grateful to hear from them. We are making steady, positive progress, and are continuing to build a picture of what exactly happened. We are in contact with Mr Yaqub’s family and will be keeping them updated. ”

An inquest into the death of Mr Yaqub will be opened at Bradford Coroner’s Court on Friday.

Brief details of the circumstances are expected to be released before senior coroner Martin Fleming releases Mr Yaqub’s body for a funeral to take place.