Is the M62 the slowest motorway in the UK?

A new study has revealed that West Yorkshire has two of the seven slowest motorways in the UK ... yet amazingly neither are the M62!

New figures from vehicle tracking firm RAM Tracking have shown that the M606 from the M62 into Bradford is the slowest motorway in the country and the

M621 from the M62 into Leeds isn’t far behind.

The average speed for the M606 is just over a torturously slow 24mph while the M606 isn’t much better at just over 26mph.

That means they are travelling slower than Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Athletics Championships.

The M60 ring motorway around Manchester is very slow with an average speed of 29.01mph.

The data was gathered by RAM Tracking software which monitored customer vehicles from January to June this year.

However, the figures also show how there are different average speeds in different months, with commuters on the M60 travelling slower in February (27.28mph) compared to May (30.70mph).

RAM Tracking said it would take the average commercial vehicle 1hr 7mins 24secs to drive the 44.6 mile journey from Manchester to Leeds.

In comparison, it would take a bobsleigh travelling continuously at its fastest speed of 93mph, 28mins 46secs to complete the same journey, or Cristiano Ronaldo 1hr 49mins 30secs running consistently at his top speed of 24.4mph.

An ostrich would take 59mins 28secs at 45mph with a shark completing the trip in 1hr 26mins 19secs at 31.06mph.

The figures also reveal how it might be quicker to fly from Manchester to Amsterdam (302 miles) than it would be to drive from Manchester to Leeds.

Robert Flello, a Labour member of the Commons Transport Committee, said: “There is no doubt that we have a major problem with congestion on our motorways.This will make the motorways more dangerous.

“There are also questions over whether it will improve traffic flows or give people an extra middle lane to hog.”

The Department for Transport said: “We are making the most extensive improvements to roads since the 1970s, to make journeys faster, better and more reliable.”

UK’s slowest motorways by average speed mph: