Access to the M62 will be temporarily halted, there will be parking bans on some roads and a rolling road block when the Tour de Yorkshire hits the town.

Kirklees Council has announced how Yorkshire’s biggest cycle race will affect traffic when it comes to Kirklees on Sunday April 30.

The race enters Cleckheaton at around 3.15pm, will travel via Birstall (3.20pm), Cooper Bridge (3.35pm), Kirkheaton and Dalton (3.40pm), Waterloo (3.45pm) reaching Farnley Tyas (3.50pm) before passing through Honley (3.55pm) and Holmfirth (4pm) reaching Hade Edge at 4.05pm.

Most roads (except in Cleckheaton and Birstall) won’t be closed to traffic, with a rolling road block used instead.

The police will escort the cyclists and support crews and direct traffic to stop. The roads will re-open once the race has passed.

Here’s how it may affect you:

M62:

Traffic will be held for up to 45 minutes at the roundabouts of Junctions 25 (Clifton) and 27 (Birstall) of the M62 while the race passes.

Kirklees says: “Motorway users will be unable to enter or exit the motorway during this time and diversions will be in operation. This is expected to cause severe congestion, both on the motorways, and on the local road networks.”

ROAD CLOSURES:

Cleckheaton: From noon-5pm the following roads are affected: Stonefield Street; New Lane; Lark Hill Drive; Park Street; Sycamore Drive; Wellands Lane; Broomfield Terrace; St Luke’s Close; Moorside Rise; West End Drive; Poplar Grove; Groom Street; School Street; Fox Street; Willow Croft; Thorn Garth; Bream Avenue; Waltroyd Road; Taylor Street; South parade; Iron Street; Westcliffe Road; Hill Street; Richmond Street; Carr Street; Sykes Street; Greenside.

Birstall: From 10am-5pm the following roads are affected: Musgrave Street; College Street; Low Lane’ Sedgewick Street; Whewell Street; Blackburn Road; Thorn Street; Middlegate; Bond Street; Chapel Lane; School Street; Union Street; Market Place; Market Street; Carr Street; Smithies Lane; John Street.

Other main routes: Significant disruption is also expected at Waterloo traffic lights - in the Huddersfield Road, Wakefield Road and Penistone Road junction area - as traffic will be halted for up to 45 minutes while the race passes.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS:

Many roads will have parking bans.

Kirklees says: “We are not aware that Welcome to Yorkshire have made any alternative parking provision for residents affected by temporary restrictions. Our advice is therefore to move your car to a nearby street or drive in plenty of time.”

Cleckheaton: From midday to 5pm. Both sides of the A643 Moorside, A463 Moorbottom, A643 Westgate, A463 Parkside both sides - from junction with A649 Halifax Road to junction with A638 Dewsbury Road.

Birstall: From 10am to 5pm:

Musgrave Street, both sides from junction of A652 Bradford Road to junction of A643 Low Lane.

Market Place, both sides from junction with A643 Low Lane to junction with market Street.

Market Street, Smithies Lane, both sides from junction of Market Place to A62 Huddersfield Road.

Colne Bridge-Dalton: From 12-5pm. Dalton Bank Road & Nettleton Road, both sides from B6118 Colne Bridge Road to junction of Sutton Avenue.

Sutton Avenue, both sides for entire length.

Farnley Tyas-Honley: From 12-5pm. Woodsome Road, both sides from junction with The Village in a northerly direction for 225 metres.

The Village, both sides from junction with Woodsome Road to junction with Honley Road.

Honley Road, both sides from junction with Butts Road in a westerly direction for 155 metres.

Holmfirth: From 12pm-5pm. A6024 Huddersfield Road: both sides from junction with Miry Lane to junction with A635 Victoria Street.

B6106 Dunford Road, both sides from junction with A635 Victoria Square to junction with Upper Bank End Road.

WHAT ELSE?

Holme Valley roads will also be busy with cyclists on Sunday morning, hours before the main race.

A group of around 5,000 amateur riders will be riding in a Sportive race.

Kirklees expects riders will enter Hade Edge from 7am and proceed through Holmfirth, Honley, Farnley Tyas, Highburton and Emley with the last riders heading into Barnsley around 1.30pm.

They will be setting off in groups of 80 every four minutes.

Kirklees adds: “Sportive cyclists ride under the normal rules of the road and not within a rolling road closure, which means they must obey signs and junctions and have regard for other road users.”