Armed robbers wielding machetes raided a bookmakers in Dewsbury on Friday night during which a female member of staff was injured.

At 8.50pm two masked men armed with machete-type knives entered Coral bookmakers, in Dewsbury Gate Road, as staff were preparing to close.

They threatened two members of staff, a man and a woman, and demanded they open the tills.

No customers were in the shop. During the incident the woman received a small cut to her left hand and a cut to her little finger.

The suspects took a large amount of cash from the tills and fled.

They ran up the alleyway that runs between the shop and a neighbouring takeaway and hopped over gardens leading to William Street briefly chased by a member of the public.

One was described as white, 6ft tall, aged in his 20s, and slim with a hood over his head, a black scarf covering his face. He was wearing a black-hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The other was white, 5ft 7ins tall, also in his 20s, stocky, and wearing a black-hooded top and a scarf over his face.

A witness reported seeing two men with their faces covered getting into a black 56-plate Vauxhall Astra before turning left onto Halifax Road at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 4484 Jack Hodges at Kirklees District CID on 01484 436526 or via 101 quoting crime 13160751371 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.