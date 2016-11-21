Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re a Terrier who likes a pint, this competition is just for you!

For Huddersfield Town and Magic Rock have teamed up to create the Terriers’ official beer - and Examiner readers are offered the chance to come up with a name for it!

The drink, which will be sold at PPG Canalside and Magic Rock Tap, will be a low ABV cask pale ale.

Magic Rock managing director Richard Burhouse said:

“We’re delighted to be entering into this partnership with HTAFC.

“I was born and bred in Huddersfield and as a lifelong supporter it feels great to have the opportunity to create a beer for the fans of Huddersfield.

“Beer, like football, is all about locality and as the closest local brewery to the club this was a great fit for us.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The winning entry will receive beer tokens to sample the beer, a VIP tour of Magic Rock Tap and take part in a photo shoot with the beer and Town ambassador Andy Booth.

Email your suggestions to info@htafc.com with your name, address and contact number by midnight on Sunday.

Entries are open to over 18s only. The winning name will be chosen by a panel of judges from Magic Rock and Huddersfield Town. The judge’s decision is final.

Results will be announced next week.