Magic Rock brewery will be opening its doors for a Festive Food and Drink Festival on Sunday December 3.

The full day of eating and making merry will take place in the

and yard at the back of the main brewery, off Willow Street in Huddersfield.

Attending the festival will be a host of street food sellers including award winning artisan pie makers The Great Northern Pie Company and Birmingham-based Texan-style barbecue joint Low N Slow.

Also there will be local businesses, Darkwoods Coffee from Marsden, The Unusual Chutney Company from Huddersfield, Handmade Bakery from Slaithwaite and Ambers Hats – bespoke hats made personally by British Parasnowsport athlete, Amber Meikle-Janney, to raise money towards her training and equipment costs.

DJs will play throughout the day which runs from 12noon to 7pm and entry is free.

Of course, the beer will be provided by Magic Rock themselves.

Sunday’s festival coincides with the launch of Magic Rock’s latest beer – Dairyfreak.

It’s a collaborative effort with Huddersfield ice cream parlour, Dixons Milk Ices, and is described as a ‘milk ice porter.’

Speaking about the link-up with Dixons, Magic Rock director Richard Burhouse said: “I can’t explain what a thrill it has been for me to collaborate with a business which is so beloved by the residents of the town and responsible for so many happy memories from my childhood.”

And Dixons Milk Ices will be there on the day with an ice cream van if you fancy trying the real thing.