Huddersfield vegans can still get their meat-free kicks at Magic Rock’s Vegan Street Food Festival.

The internationally renowned craft brewery hosts a feast of meat-free and animal product-free food and beer.

The festival takes place at Magic Rock Tap, Willow Park Business Centre, Willow Lane, Birkby, on June 3 (12pm to 9pm).

It will celebrate the fact that all Magic Rock beers are vegan.

Many brewers use isinglass, a substance obtained from the dried swim bladders of fish, to filter their beers.

Here's what else is going on at Magic Rock Tap over the next two months.

March

Magic Rock Tap teams up with Huddersfield Literature Festival to host four events during the festival which runs from March 4 to 19.

March 8: The brewery hosts The Ms Shakespeare Project, an evening of cutting edge poetry from female writers as part of International Women’s Day. 7pm to 10pm

March 12: there will be ‘Cautionary Tales for Children’ with Murray Lachlan Young. 3pm to 4pm

That evening (7pm) there will be a ‘satirical soliloquy, rock-n-roll reverie and devastating-ditty’ from Young who is BBC Radio 6 Music’s resident poet.

March 15: Magic Rock Tap will host award-winning writer and broadcaster Pete Brown who will be talking about what ingredients make beer great. 7pm

April

April 16: The brewery also holds an Easter Sunday food and drink festival with five street food vendors and stalls.

