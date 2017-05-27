It’s a vegan’s delight at Magic Rock next month.
The legendary craft brewery is hosting a range of vegan street food vendors throughout June at the Magic Rock Tap, Birkby.
It culminates in a Vegan Food Festival, featuring six vegan vendors on Saturday 3 June
First up is Mother May I from the Salford art and music space, Islington Mill. They will be at the Tap from June 2-4.
From June 9-11 the Tap will host Make No Bones from Sheffield.
The Vegan Grindhouse, from the Midlands, will be appeared from June 16-18.
London-based Pomodoro E Basilico will be selling vegan-Italian delight from June 23-25.
And the highlight of the month comes on June 3 when there will be stalls from six vegan street food sellers.
There will be Latin American food from Yakumama, of Manchester; international cuisine from Wah Wahs, of Sheffield; Far East delights from Street Cleaver, of York; cheese-less wood fired pizza from Honest Crust, baked goods from Noisette Bakehouse, of Liversedge; and a wide variety of meat and milk free vegan treats from Mother May I.