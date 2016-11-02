Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield's most glamorous mansion is set to play host to more than 350 children in a special Father Christmas event called Story Time with Santa.

Marina Shaw, who owns the Edgerton property on Halifax Road with her husband Mike Phillips, said the house and gardens would be festooned with Christmas decorations.

“I was delighted when Father Christmas accepted our invitation to hot chocolate and cake with local children at Banney Royd and he volunteered to read a Christmas Tale too,” she said.

“Banney Royd is lovely at Christmas with our nativity scene and Christmas characters around the gardens and not least the decorated trees and open, real fires inside.

“Banney Royd is definitely a place to be shared.”

Entry costs £10 per child with 10% off for a family of three.

Dates for the event are December 3,4,10,11,17,18 and the times are noon, 2pm and 4pm each day.

Nurseries are also welcome to get in touch with Marina if they wish to block-book.

Marina said it was hoped to raise £300 to £500 for a charity ride by three brothers.

Between them Marsden-born Steve, John and David Shaw have three false knees and a dodgy hip.

But they are determined not to let creaking joints deter them when they embark on their 930-mile trip from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Starting on May 18 next year they will cycle an average of 60 miles for 17 days and aim to sleep every night on scout hut floors.

In the process, they hope to raise £10,000 for Marsden Scout Group, the Marsden Mechanics Hall and for St James’ Hospital’s aplastic anaemia unit, which treats their sister, Catherine.

Joiner Steve, 59, came up with the idea initially as a solo ride to celebrate his 60th birthday.

“I mentioned it to my brothers and one by one they decided they wanted to join me,” he said. “David will be 70 years young and John will be 63.

“John got two false knees in 2008 and David has one too. Then I have a dodgy hip which I’ll need replacing one day too.

“The big challenge will be keeping all our joints loose.”

Anyone wanting to book a place for the Christmas event should email: banneyroydevents@gmail.com

Entrance is strictly by booking only.

It’s not possible for guests to just ‘drop in’.

To donate direct to the Shaw brothers go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Shaws-charity-appeal-Shaw or see www.facebook.com/ShawBrothersRide